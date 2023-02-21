A still from HBO's blockbuster series 'Game of Thrones' showing two characters from the show buried in the rubble, is being peddled as a photo of two lovers dying together during the Turkey earthquake.

On February 6, 2023, Turkey and Syria were hit with an intense earthquake of 7.8 magnitude, resulting in a death toll of 45,000. On February 20, the bordering area of the regions saw another earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.3. Developments of the second earthquake are still being reported as the countries overcome the shock of the first disaster.

The viral photo is being shared in this context to claim that two lovers died together in the earthquake ahead of Valentine's Day. The caption reads, "Just before the valentine : Two love flowers found under the rubble of terrible earthquake of Turkey.💔"













FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the photo is a still from Game of Thrones, one of HBO's most successful shows globally and shows the death of characters Jamie Lannister and Cersei. The series is an adaptation of fantasy novels by George RR Martin.



A reverse image search of the photo led us to a photo book of the show on Amazon, which had the same still. The caption spoke about the two characters' death in the final season of the show.













Cersei and Jamie Lannister, played by Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau respectively, were one of the most prominent characters of Game of Thrones and played the role of siblings who are in a secret incestuous relationship.

Their death scene was shown in the final season's fifth episode. In the sixth episode, their brother, Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage), finds them under the rubble of the Red Keep where this viral still is taken from. It can be seen at the 1.50 mark in the video below.








