An old video of a woman in New Delhi assaulting a cab driver in the middle of a traffic jam is going viral online as recent. BOOM found that the video is not recent, and dates back to at least November 2021.

The video shows a woman in a blue t-shirt arguing with a cab driver and the person shooting the video. A brawl broke out between the unidentified woman and the cab driver in the middle of the road after which she allegedly slapped the driver five times. She is also seen abusing in this video.

The video is being shared as recent on Instagram with the caption, "Delhi cab driver successfully rescued 🤝"









Click here to view.

A slightly longer version of the clip on Facebook shows the woman slapping the cab driver multiple times. This is also being circulated as recent.













Click here to view.













Click here to view.









FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the video is not recent, and is at least as old as November 2021.

A keyword search of the incident led us to a video by India Today published on November 19, 2021.





According to this report, the incident took place in New Delhi's Patel Nagar. The woman was enraged when the cab driver did not give her space to pass through the traffic, which led to her slapping him. The report also mentioned that the police was trying to trace the woman with the help of her scooter's license plate.

A similar report was also published by Hindustan Times. Watch here.

The reports have mentioned that videos of the incident started appearing on Twitter around November 17, after which the incident went viral. However, the earliest post we have found is from November 11.





A CAB DRIVER has been assaulted by a WOMAN at West Patel Nagar, DELHI.

She SLAPPED the poor cab driver 5 times.



This lady gunda should be arrested asap @DelhiPolice .@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/kqvvau8UTh — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) November 11, 2021

We were not able to independently verify the exact time of the incident, but it is at least as old as November 2021.







