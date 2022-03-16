Video Of Kashmiri Pandit Woman Lashing Out Falsely Linked To The Kahsmir Files

A video showing a woman give an emotionally-charged speech in a cinema hall during the screening of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-film 'Shikara' is being shared on social media with captions falsely linking it to the film 'The Kashmir Files'.



The video is being shared claiming that the woman blamed the recently released movie The Kashmir Files of peddling lies and creating animosity between two religions.

BOOM found that the video is old and shows the emotional outburst of a woman at the screening of the 2020 film Shikara.

Also read Supreme Court Upholds Centre's OROP Policy for Ex-Servicemen

The video is viral in the backdrop of the recently released film The Kashmir Files. The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri shows the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the peak of insurgency in the early 1990s. Ever since its release, the film has been in news for various reasons. Also, a lot of misinformation around the film has been shared on social media.

Did Rhode Island Recognise 'Kashmir Genocide' Through A Citation? A FactCheck

Video Of LK Advani Getting Emotional Is Not Linked To The Kashmir Files

Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath Cry While Watching The Kashmir Files? FactCheck

The viral Facebook post is a collage of a video and two thumbnails. The video shows a woman speaking agitatedly inside a cinema hall. Speaking in Hindi, she can be heard saying "You haven't shown the truth" multiple times. Of the two images, one shows Vivek Agnihotri and the other shows a packed cinema hall.

(Hindi: आपने सच्चाई नहीं दिखाई)

A Hindi caption with the viral post translates to 'The Kashmir movie peddles lies. The truth of this was revealed when an angry Hindu woman watching the film in the theatre said that the movie is peddling lies and the only intention of the film is to create tension between two communities'.

(Hindi: दा कश्मीर मूवी पूरी फर्जी बनाई गई है इसका सच आया सामने थ्येटर में एक हिंदू महिला भड़की कहा की यह मूवी पूरी फर्जी है इस मूवी में सच्चाई नहीं दिखाई गई इस मूवी का उद्देश्य है दो संप्रदायो में अराजकता फैलाना!)





Click here to view the post.

The collage has been shared from multiple Facebook pages with similar claims.





Also read No, A Ugandan Cop Did Not Hit A Reporter For Asking Irrelevant Questions



Fact Check

BOOM looked at the post closely and found it to be a comparison between two movies - The Kashmir Files and Shikara. Both the films are based on the plights of Kashmiri Pandits with the former being released in 2022 and the latter in 2020.

In the viral post, while the video has 'Reaction to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara movie which secularised massacre of Kashmiri Pandits' written over it, the two thumbnails have 'Reaction to The Kashmir Files' written over them.

A closer look at the viral post also shows a logo reading @incognito_qfs. We checked Twitter and found that the handle had tweeted a collage of three videos on March 13, 2022. Apart from the video of Shikara screening, the other two videos in this collage show the scenes from a post-screening event of The Kashmir Files.

The caption with the tweet reads 'You can't suppress the truth forever. It is inevitable that it will somehow crack open the shell and come out with uncontrollable force'. The collage is a comparison between The Kashmir Files and Shikara.

You can't supress the truth forever. It is inevitable that it will somehow crack open the shell and come out with uncontrollable force.#TheKashmirFiles #HumDekhenge https://t.co/S5wNoUEl7P pic.twitter.com/1yo1x0cWCY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) March 13, 2022

While the original post is a collage of videos, the viral posts have shared one video and thumbnails of the other videos creating a false narrative.

BOOM also found news reports about the incident. A report published in The New Indian Express stated that a woman belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community broke down and lashed out at director Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the screening of his film Shikara in New Delhi.

According to the report, the woman alleged that Chopra had commercialised the entire issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus. The woman blamed Chopra's film of not showing the actual suffering of the Kashmiri Pandits 'including the genocide, mass rapes and mass murders committed by Islamic radical groups'.

Also read No, West Bengal Government Has Not Waived Off GST For Muslim Businessmen





Also read Old Photo Peddled As Yogi Adityanath-Akhilesh Yadav Meet Post UP Election

