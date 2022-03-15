Video Of LK Advani Getting Emotional Is Not Linked To The Kashmir Files

A video clip showing Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani surrounded by people inside a cinema hall is viral with captions claiming that Advani was visibly emotional at the screening of 'The Kashmir Files'.

BOOM found that the viral video is old and shows Advani getting emotional at the special screening of the 2020 film Shikara.

Earlier, a 2017 video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister shedding a tear at an event for martyrs in Gorakhpur was falsely linked to the recently released movie.



The viral video has been shared in the backdrop of the recently released film The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Several visuals of emotionally charged up audiences after watching the film at screenings and in cinema halls are viral on social media.



The video has been shared on Facebook with a Hindi caption translating to 'Lal Krishna Advani reached the cinema hall to watch The Kashmir Files. Perhaps he could not contain his emotions and he broke down. Imagine how disturbing and brutal that scenario would have been that Kashmiri Hindus have gone through'.

(Hindi: लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी जी इस उम्र में भी "द कश्मीर फाइल्स" देखने खुद सिनेमा हॉल पहुंचे थे, शायद खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और रो पड़े। सोचिए वो मंजर कितना भयानक और बर्बर रहा होगा जिस भयानक मंजर को हमारे कश्मीरी हिन्दुओं ने खुद सहा होगा।)

View post here.





The video has been shared by multiple social media platforms including some verified accounts like those of BJP leaders Manish Grover and Surendra Narayan Singh. See below.





















Fact Check

BOOM did a search on YouTube with keywords 'Lal Krishna Advani breaks down in cinema hall' and found news reports from 2020 carrying the same visuals.

A longer version of the video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of India TV on February 7, 2020 states 'LK Advani Could Not Hold Back His Tears After Watching Shikara'.

The title of the video reads 'LK Advani gets emotional after watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara'.

Shikara is Hindi language film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and based on Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the valley at the peak of insurgency in the 1990s. The film was released in 2020.

BOOM found news reports stating that Advani was seen having an emotional moment at the screening of Shikara in New Delhi. According to a report published by India Today on February 10, 2020, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra had tweeted the video of a tearful Advani.

We found a longer version of the same video shared on the official Facebook page of Fox Star Hindi with a caption reading 'Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir. @Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films @Rahul Pandita'.

The video posted on February 7, 2020 shows Chopra consoling an emotional Advani. Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani can be seen sitting next to him.

BOOM checked for news on Advani attending the screening of The Kashmir Files but we found no credible reports till the time of publishing.