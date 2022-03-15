No News Found

Old Photo Peddled As Yogi Adityanath-Akhilesh Yadav Meet Post UP Election

The viral photo is from June 2019 when Yogi Adityanath met Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence to inquire about his health after he had been admitted to a hospital.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  15 March 2022 9:20 AM GMT
Old Photo Peddled As Yogi Adityanath-Akhilesh Yadav Meet Post UP Election

A photo showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav from June 2019, is being shared falsely claiming that it shows the politicians meeting after the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections .

The results for the five states assembly election including UP were declared on March 10, 2022, with the BJP returning to power in the state with a landslide win.

The photo is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Uncle Shivpal, Papa Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav came to congratulate after the victory, this is called politics"


(In Hindi - जीत की हार्दिक बधाई देने पहुचे चाचा शिवपाल पापा मुलायम सिंह व अखिलेश यादव इसे कहते है राजनीति)

The same photo is being widely shared on Facebook with the false claim.


FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo showing Yogi Adityanath meeting Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav is from June 2019 and not recent.

A Google reverse image search showed results that showed the same photo in an NDTV India article. The photo is from June 2019 when CM Adityanath had gone to Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to inquire about his health after he had been admitted to a hospital due to high levels of blood sugar.

Adityanath had also tweeted the same photo on June 10, 2019.


Claim :   Photo shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav after UP election 2022
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP 
