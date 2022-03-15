Old Photo Peddled As Yogi Adityanath-Akhilesh Yadav Meet Post UP Election

A photo showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav from June 2019, is being shared falsely claiming that it shows the politicians meeting after the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections .

The results for the five states assembly election including UP were declared on March 10, 2022, with the BJP returning to power in the state with a landslide win.

The photo is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Uncle Shivpal, Papa Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav came to congratulate after the victory, this is called politics"





(In Hindi - जीत की हार्दिक बधाई देने पहुचे चाचा शिवपाल पापा मुलायम सिंह व अखिलेश यादव इसे कहते है राजनीति)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo showing Yogi Adityanath meeting Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav is from June 2019 and not recent.

A Google reverse image search showed results that showed the same photo in an NDTV India article. The photo is from June 2019 when CM Adityanath had gone to Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to inquire about his health after he had been admitted to a hospital due to high levels of blood sugar.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. MS Yadav was admitted to hospital yesterday due to high levels of blood sugar. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Chief Shivpal Yadav also present. pic.twitter.com/bOKWeqa6uq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2019

Adityanath had also tweeted the same photo on June 10, 2019.

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी से आज उनके आवास पर भेंट कर उनका कुशलक्षेम पूछा।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त करें। pic.twitter.com/9beRubHTpt — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 10, 2019



