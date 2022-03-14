Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath Cry While Watching The Kashmir Files? FactCheck

A video showing a teary-eyed Yogi Adityanath watching a show is being shared on social media with captions falsely claiming that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was crying while watching recently released film The Kashmir Files.

BOOM found that the video is old and the claim is unrelated.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is a film based on the ordeal of the Kashmiri Pandits during the onset of insurgency in the Kashmir valley. Demands of making the film tax free all over India have gone up ever since its release on March 11, 2022.

The film has had several screenings before its theatrical release and videos of inconsolable audience have been viral on social media for a while now.

The 17-second-long clip shows a teary-eyed Yogi Adityanath watching what seems like a show. The video has been overlaid with a song from The Kashmir Files.

A caption with the post reads 'Yogi Adityanath cried while watching the Kashmir Files. We request you all to watch the film once'.

(Hindi: The kashmir files Movie को देख रो पड़े योगी आदित्यनाथ......आप सभी से निवेदन है आप भी एक बार जरूर देखें)





The video has also been shared on YouTube with similar claims.

The clip has been shared from multiple Facebook pages and YouTube channels. Watch below.

Fact Check

BOOM did a search on YouTube with keywords 'yogi adityanath in tears in hall' and found a longer version of the same video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ABP News on October 17, 2017.

The title with the video reads 'Jan Man: UP CM Yogi Adityanath break into tears during an event for martyrs'.

The ABP news report states that the UP CM was attending an event held for martyrs in Gorakhpur where he was seen emotional and tearful.

In the original video, one can hear a song from bollywood movie Border playing in the background.

Zee News had also carried the same video on its YouTube channel around the same time.

We found a Zee News report from October 21, 2017 which had a screenshot from the viral video. According to the report, the UP CM was attending an event held in the honour of martyrs on the occasion of Dipawali in Gorakhpur. The report added that during the event, the CM became emotional while listening to a song from the bollywood film Border.





Additionally, BOOM also looked up for news reports about the UP CM attending a screening of The Kashmir Files but found none till this article was filed.