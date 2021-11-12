Old Video Of Aus Fan Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Shared As Recent

An old video of a spectator cheering for India after its victory against Australia earlier in January, is being falsely linked to the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi final match between Pakistan and Australia.

Reports of Indian fans celebrating Australia's win over Pakistan on social media have surfaced. In a close match, Matthew Wade's three sixes in the penultimate over ended Pakistan's hopes of a second T20 World Cup. Australia will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday. Earlier, India suffered their first loss to Pakistan in ICC men's World Cup in their first match on October 24, 2021.

After Thursday's high-octane match the viral video is being shared by social media users in India.

The spectator can be seen sporting an Australian jersey and shouting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram, as the crowd cheers him on.

The caption with the viral video reads, "Vande Mataram #AUSvPAK".





The video is also viral as a caption saying, "True spirit of India-Australia alliance. Australia versus Pakistan, Bharat Mata Ki Jai".





The same video is viral on Facebook with a similar claim in Bengali.





ZEE Salaam shares video as recent

News outlet Zee Salaam published an article and tweeted on the same video, stating that it is recent. The headline of the article published on the website reads, Pakistan Vs Australia मैच की बीच लगे भारत माता की जय और वंदे मातरम के नारे, देखिए VIDEO."

Additionally, the same video is also viral on YouTube with several YouTube channels misidentifiying the spectator as Matthew Wade, who hit the last three sixes and sealed the match. The video has a caption saying, "Matthew Wade saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai" in Dressing Room".

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search of one of the keyframes of the viral video and found it on a tweet posted on January 18, 2021 with a caption, "Some extraordinary love for India at display at the Gabba this year." The user named Dr Ashutosh Misra also wrote, "I was very lucky to be at the right place and at the right time to record this amazing chant by this cool bloke and that too with an impeccable pronunciation."

I was very lucky to be at the right place and at the right time to record this amazing chant by this cool bloke and that too with an impeccable pronunciation. — Dr Ashutosh Misra (@ashutoshmisra70) January 20, 2021

The same video was posted by a page named World Cricket Fans on the same date crediting it to Misra.



Screenshot From Facebook Page World Cricket Fans

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search and found an India Today video report about the incident published on January 21, 2021. The report states, "An Australian fan was heard shouting slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' after team India defeated Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the video, the fan was heard rooting for Team India, as he was followed by Indian fans singing after him. The video which was taken on Day 4 of the Gabba Test, showed the lone Australian fan shouting at the top of his voice."

It further added, "India registered the win at the Gabba – which has been Australia's fortress since the last 32 years."

The same video was reported on a Zee News report published on January 20, 2021. News24 anchor Manak Gupta also shared the video shot from "another angle" on Twitter on January 21, 2021.

Here's the Aussie hero from another angle. Rockstar 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DYv9AUjzIl — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 21, 2021

