CGI Video Of Aircraft Flying Out From Under A Bridge Viral As Real Event

A digitally created video of an airplane passing under a bridge and then successfully flying back up in the sky is being shared with a false claim that it shows a true event.

In the 23 seconds video, a plane can be seen manoeuvring and successfully passing from under a bridge while we can hear people recording the video screaming in the background.

The video was tweeted with the caption, "Watch till the end."

The video is also being shared with the caption claiming that it is an actual incident from Pina Bridge in Brazil. The caption when translated from Portuguese reads, "URGENT: Runaway plane has just passed under the Pina bridge, making a super risky manoeuvre!"





(Original text - URGENTE: Avião desgovernado acaba de passar por baixo da ponte do Pina fazendo manobra super arriscada!)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video of the airplane flying out from under the bridge is a digital creation, and not footage from an actual incident.

We found a quote tweet by the Twitter handle HoaxEye who stated that the viral video was created by the Instagram account Vértice Treinamentos.



This airplane CG/VFX video was apparently made by Vértice Treinamentos on Instagram. See: https://t.co/TCS8MJ1WqI #RespectArtists https://t.co/LSm4MSAFpx — HoaxEye (@hoaxeye) November 5, 2021

The Instagram account's bio when translated from Portuguese, reads, "Architect or engineer, not familiar with BIM? Follow the tips for your projects!".

On checking Vértice Treinamentos's Instagram page, we found that the same video was posted on October 29, 2021, with the English translation of the caption saying, "But boy, did you make that prep on the Pina bridge? Next post I talk more about the process."



In another video posted on October 29, 2021, the Instagram user explained the process of how the plane flying under the bridge was digitally added in the video.

The post when translated reads, "Talk a little about the process, since this video I've wanted to make for a while. I only needed two things: Filming, and working with liquid simulation. The footage I got this month visiting a client had the perfect window. As for the liquids... It was the challenge of the month! Making the plane is now commonplace. The hard part was making the engine rock the water. I tried a few things, but what worked best (and still not ideal) was a pair of rudders to shake the water on the approach, gradually increasing. The colors then... I had to use a combination of techniques to make it match the real scenario. From increasing the power of the Recife sun, building a fake bridge to make the shade and regulating the contrast to "marry". What's up? Did you like the result? Put it there!"

The same video was previously fact-checked by Brazilian fact-checking organisation Boatos.org on October 31, 2021.



