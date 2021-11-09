New Year Fireworks Video From Taiwan Shared As Diwali Celebrations

An old video showing a massive fireworks display from a skyscraper in Taiwan on New Year's Eve has been shared as visuals of recent Diwali celebrations in the country.

BOOM found that the video is from the New Year's Eve to ring in 2021 at Taipei 101 in Taiwan. Taipei 101, formerly known as the Taipei World Financial Center, is a skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan.

The video of fireworks was shared on social media with the caption, "This building is in Taipei, Taiwan, with 101 floors, lit during Diwali".





The video went viral on Facebook with the same caption.





The same video was sent to BOOM's helpline number for verification.





Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into its key frames and ran a reverse image search on a few of them. We found images with similar visuals of the video. One of the images led us to a news report from January 1, 2021 by Taiwan News which stated that the fireworks took place at Taiwan's skyscraper Taipei 101 on New Year's Eve to pay tribute to the frontline medical workers.

We found a similar fireworks video uploaded on YouTube by Taiwan News.

We did a screen comparison between frames of the viral video and Taiwan News' video and found that both the videos are the same and captured from different angles. Below is the comparison.





The Telegraph did a live stream on their YouTube channel on December 31, 2020 with a caption, "Watch Taipei's 2021 New Year fireworks display."

