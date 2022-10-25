Nasser Hussain took to Twitter to call out a viral fake quote attributed to him, which claimed that the former England captain said the umpires took questionable decisions in favour of India during the T20 cricket World Cup match versus Pakistan, over the weekend.

The fake quote, mainly shared by Pakistanis social media users, also claimed that the British commentator took a dig at two cricket governing bodies namely the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

On Sunday, India, steered by Virat Kohli, pulled off an impossible, four-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 underway in Australia. A highly contentious no-ball decision in the final over by Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz sealed Pakistan's fate with many Pakistani fans claiming the decision was erroneous and robbed them the match. Read more about it here. The fake quote is being shared in this context.

The graphic viral on Facebook, which includes a photo of Hussain states, "The umpires made some weird decision in favour of India today but maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI." - Nasser Hussain #PakistanVsIndia #T20worldcup22" View the Facebook posts here and here.

The same quote-graphic was also viral on Twitter.

Nasser Hussain:"The umpires made some weird decision in favour of India today but maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI."Brutally honest from Nasser Hussain.#INDvsPAK #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #NoBall pic.twitter.com/j6bXZiIEYU — Gabriel (@saaadiiii7) October 23, 2022

Fact Check Nasser Hussain replied to a Twitter user who shared the fake quote. "Probably best if you can delete this please .. it's fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like todays deserves !! Thanks," Hussain wrote.

View here.

Probably best if you can delete this please .. it's fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like todays deserves !! Thanks — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) October 23, 2022

Several other Twitter user including a Pakistani sports journalist also pointed out that Hussain had rubbished the fake quote.

Just an average day on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/QWrnmz8jLR — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) October 23, 2022