Politics
False Claims Of UP Govt Imposing 6% GST On Sunday Church Revived
The previously debunked clipping is morphed, and was placed in newspaper from 2010
Claim
The Government of UP has imposed 6% GST on Sunday Church
Fact
The article showing this is morphed, and it overall as part of the Times of India's cover from January 2010, when the GST regime did not exist. Further, a state alone cannot impose GST unilaterally since it is a federally decided. It was previously viral and debunked by BOOM in 2018
Claim : The government of UP has imposed 6% on Sunday Church
Claimed By : Users of social media
Fact Check : False
