On October 21, news channel India Today live streamed an old video of British MP and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak, where he can be seen announcing his plans for the revival of Britain's economy.

BOOM found that the video, shot originally on July 12, 2022, was falsely shared as recent by the news channel, a day after Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister of of the United Kingdom, after only 45 days in office. India Today shared the video as Sunak's speech following her resignation.

Rishi Sunak is the former Chancellor of the Exchequer and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury, who is currently in race to become the next Conservative candidate for the position of the Prime Minister.

The video was streamed by India Today with the title, "Rishi Sunak Live: Rishi Sunak Reveals His Plan For UK Economy | Liz Truss Resigns | UK News LIVE" on 21 October, 2022. The description of the video claims that after Liz Truss' resignation due to her failure in controlling the economic crisis in Britain, Rishi Sunak has a plan for reviving the country's economy. The description is given as, "UK Economy Crisis LIVE News: Liz Truss has resigned as the UK PM owing to failure in managing soaring inflation in Britain and the currency hitting a record low. In fact, her regime introduced a mini-budget on September 23 with the aim of imposing cuts on household taxes and energy bills.

On the other hand, Rishi Sunak said he has a plan to revive economy."





Click here to view an archive of the YouTube video.

Click here and here to see tweets of the same video.

Fact Check

BOOM saw that under the description of the India Today video, the video courtesy is given to "Rishi Sunak Youtube." Taking a cue from there we looked through Sunak's verified Youtube channel and found the video uploaded there on 1July 12, 2022. The video titled as "Ready for Rishi: Launch Speech" was streamed live when he launched his official bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party.





The 25-minute-video uploaded in Sunak's channel is the original, longer version of the one uploaded by India Today.

Truss came to power after defeating Sunak. According to media reports, it is not yet confirmed whether Sunak will succeed Truss after her resignation.



