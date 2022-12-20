An old video of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo throwing a reporter's mic in a lake has surfaced with false claims linking it to the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 finale.

BOOM found that the video is from June, 2016, when Ronaldo threw the microphone in a lake near a hotel in Lyon after he was approached by a television reporter for a byte regarding his recent performance. The tweet has been shared as a recent event and has been captioned as, "Earlier this morning".

The tweet isarchived here.

Fact Check BOOM ran a keyword search on Google using texts "Ronaldo throwing reporters microphone", and we found several reports about the incident which happened in June 2016. The Guardian report published on June 22, 2016, stated that the Portugal captain was approached by a television reporter while walking near Portugal's hotel in Lyon; Ronaldo had reacted and thrown the boom in a lake. Ronaldo's reaction came in after he faced immense media pressure after missing a penalty in draw with Austria, followed by a poor performance against Iceland at Euro 2016. According to a report by BBC Sport when a CMTV reporter named Diogo Torres approached Ronaldo with a question about him being prepared for the match , he lost his cool.