An old picture of Cristiano Ronaldo sitting inside a stadium has been shared on social media platforms falsely claiming that it shows Ronaldo's presence during the final match between Argentina and France in the Qatar edition of FIFA World Cup.

BOOM found the photo is from 2018 and shows Ronaldo watching a group stage match between Juventus and BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League at Allianz Stadium in Italy.

Football fans from all over the world experienced a nail-biting final between Argentina and France on December 18 as the Albiceleste won the game in the penalty shootouts at Qatar's Lusail stadium. The victory ended 36 years wait of third FIFA World Cup title for Argentina supporters including a dream of its captain Lionel Messi lifting the trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, ended his Qatar FIFA World Cup journey after Portugal conceded a defeat against Morocco in the quarter finals.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on the photo and found that the picture is from October 2, 2018, during a match between Juventus and BSC Young Boys in Italy.

The picture was published on Getty Images' website with a caption saying, "(L-R)Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo look during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and BSC Young Boys at Allianz Stadium on October 2, 2018 in Turin, Italy."





We also found several news articles carrying images and videos of Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez during the 2018 group stage match in the UEFA Champions League.



A The Sun report from October 3, 2018, states, "Ronaldo was surrounded by his family and bodyguards at Juventus' Champions League clash last night as he battles rape allegations. The £100million forward watched on from the stands alongside girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, son Cristiano Jr and mum Dolores Aveiro."

It also adds, "The former Man U star and his entourage put on a united front as watched his new team wallop BSC Young Boys 3-0 while he served a one-match ban following a red card against Valencia last week."



