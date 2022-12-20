An old video of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone getting emotional while talking about mental health problems on World Mental Health Day is being shared with the false claim that the actress cried after the recent calls by right-wing groups to boycott her movie Pathaan.

Pathaan a Shahrukh Khan and Padukone starrer is set to release on January 25, 2023 has been facing backlash online and offline by right-wing groups, including Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra who objected to the movie demanding that the clothes Padukone and Khan wear in the film's newly released song 'Besharam Rang' be changed.

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh tweeted the viral video on Twitter with the caption which translates to, "Deepika Padukone is the daughter of Prakash Padukone, and wife of film star Ranveer. What kind of atmosphere has been created by the BJP and their government regarding films in the country. These tears in the eyes.... This film will get fame all over the world and this film will do business of more than 500 crores."

(In Hindi - दीपिका पादुकोण श्री प्रकाश पादुकोण की बेटी है फ़िल्म स्टार श्री रणवीर की पत्नी हैं। फिल्मों को लेकर देश में कैसा माहौल भाजपाइयों ने और उनकी सरकार ने बना दिया है। आँखों में ये आँसू.... इस फिल्म को दुनियाभर में शोहरत मिलेगी और 500 करोड़ रु0 से ज्यादा का व्यापार करेगी यह फ़िल्म।)





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from 2018 when Deepika Padukone was talking about her struggle with tackling depression on World Mental Health Day. The viral video is not recent or related to Pathaan movie as being claimed falsely.

On running a keyword search with 'Deepika Padukone crying', the search results on Google showed that the viral video is old. Taking a cue from this, we then searched and found news reports on the incident and found that the viral video is from October 2018 when Padukone had posted the original video on her Instagram and spoke about her experience in tackling depression.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Padukone recounted that she was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014 and added that 90 per cent people diagnosed with depression in India do not seek help reported NDTV on October 10, 2018. The same visual seen in the viral video can be seen in this article's featured image.





The same video was also posted on Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLLF)'s YouTube channel on October 10, 2018. The original video is longer - 5.17 minutes as compared to the viral video which has been cropped to around one minute to share it with the false claim.

The video was uploaded with the caption, "Deepika is #NotAshamed to share her story. She has overcome the shame felt by those who are affected by mental illness, which can often dissuade them from speaking about their struggles and seeking professional help. We urge you to share the story of your mental health journey like Deepika has. We believe this act can empower others who are suffering in silence."

The beginning of the video, from the 28 seconds timestamp matches with the viral video, which shows that it has been cropped from this video.

Additionally, as of writing this article, we did not find any statement by Padukone over the controversy regarding the movie or on calls to boycott Pathaan.



