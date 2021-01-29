Simulation Clip Shared As High-Speed Floating Train In China

A compilation of simulation clips of trains flying in the air is viral with claims that it shows high speed floating trains rolled out in China. The simulation video is viral in the backdrop of China developing a prototype of superfast Maglev train.

According to reports, the prototype of the train was run on a small stretch of test track in Chengdu. Developed by scientists at the Southwest Jiaotong University, the train can travel at 385 miles per hour (mph) and researchers are hoping that it may reach 497 mph.

The video shows footage of a train appearing from atop a hilly structure, and then making its way on the railway tracks. Other footage shows a flying train 'landing' on the tracks.

The video has been captioned on Facebook as, "Floating train starts in China, high speed, instead of wheels, there are boxes full of magnets and it has high temperature super conducting..Just Fantastic..Unbelievable"



Another user captioned the video as, "China's floating train.It has no wheels but magnet boxes.Speed 620kms an hour.To start operating from Wednesday from Chengdu."

The video is doing the rounds on WhatsApp as well.





Fact Check We found parts of the same video on YouTube by doing a keyword search with "flying train". The footage has been credited to "Dendi Komara". According to the narrator, "Dendi Komara has created stunts using train on a video game and they have gone crazily viral. At first we did not understand why. But after seeing a few, it becomes really satisfying to watch."

Taking cue, we found a YouTube channel named "Dendi Komara Railfans id" where a video with similar visuals was uploaded on August 11, 2020. The video was headlined originally in Malay language which after translation reads 'The train descended from the sky.' (Original headline in Malay: Kereta Api Turun dari Langit) You can view the viral clip after 18 seconds below from the video.

The user introduced the video in its description as, "Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019", which is a video game as per their Facebook page. Similar simulation videos are posted on the page.

Maglev train and its technique Maglev trains are designed to levitate slightly off the track by using electro-mangetic field using super conductor. Technically there is no wheel and it can move faster due to less friction. China's state-affiliated media Xinhua News tweeted a video of a maglev train prototype, unveiled in Chengdu on January 16, 2021.

Superfast! A domestically developed maglev train prototype has been unveiled in Chengdu, China. The superconductor technology the train employs could make it faster and lighter than its peers pic.twitter.com/51waWPX66E — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 16, 2021