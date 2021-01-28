A video from United States of a group holding Khalistani flags and disrespecting the Indian tricolour by walking on it is viral claiming the incident is from India and that the act was done by farmers.

The video shows shows a man placing two Indian flags on the ground, saying that the flag should be stepped on and then stepping on it and trampling it. He is surrounded by a crowd holding Khalistan flags and chanting 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'India out of Khalistan'.

The video is being shared on Twitter and Facebook with various claims linking it to the January 26 violence in Delhi when farmers clashed with the police and also breached the Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag on a flag pole. The violence which left one farmer dead and several Delhi police personnel injured caused outrage and a spurt in misinformation including that the farmers hoisted a Khalistani flag at Red Fort. BOOM debunked the same here.

Harsha Narayan, national secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad shared the video saying, "All culprits in yesterday's disturbances must be brought to book . This video clearly shows it to be an act of sedition"

Another Twitter user shared it calling out actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for supporting farmers

FACT CHECK

BOOM found that the video is not from India but from Sacramento, California.

We analysed the video and found that it is a TikTok video with the name 'Amanvir_Singh5' visible in faint letters. We accessed the said TikTok account and found that the person running the account is based in the United States and the video was uploaded on January 25, a day before the violence in Delhi.









We looked through Singh's profile and found that he routinely uploads videos supporting Khalistan and disrespecting the Indian flag with one of the posts showing him feeding the tricolour to dogs.

We found the same viral video uploaded on his account on January 25.





In another video uploaded on January 24, Singh had appealed for people to join the protest and mentions the address on screen as, 7609 Wilbur Way, Sacramento CA 95828









Taking this we looked for the location on Google maps and found similarities in the viral video and the area in Sacramento, California.



















