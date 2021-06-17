Clip Of BJP Leaders Engaging In Shoe Fight Viral As AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

An old video showing Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Uttar Pradesh indulging in a shoe fight has been revived and shared with captions falsely claiming that the video shows infighting among Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

BOOM found that the video is from 2019 when BJP leaders from Sant Kabir Nagar got into a scuffle at an official meeting held on March 6, 2019.

The viral video is now being shared in the name of AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Singh has been in news recently after his claims of an alleged land scam in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, UP, took social media by storm.

The video shows two politicians fighting it out between them in the middle of a meeting. A caption in Hindi translates to 'MP Sanjay Singh beats his party MLA with a shoe during an ongoing meeting. Later, the same MLA thrashes Sanjay Singh with shoes. Delhi's public has selected these monkeys to govern them'.

(Hindi: दिल्ली में आप आदमी पार्टी* की मीटिंग चल रही थी और सांसद संजय सिंह ने अपने विधायक को जूते से पीटा, उसके बाद उसी विधायक जी ने संजय सिंह को अच्छी तरह जूते से पेला दिल्ली की जनता ने चुना है इन्हीं बंदरों को राज करने के लिए ।)

The video is viral on several Facebook pages and Twitter handles.

Fact Check

The same video had hit the headlines when the incident took place in 2019. BOOM did a keyword search with 'bjp leaders hit each other with shoes' and found several news reports with the same video.

An NDTV report uploaded on its YouTube channel on March 6, 2019 with the title 'Watch: BJP Lawmakers Thrash Each Other With Shoes In Fight For Credit' states that 'two BJP lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh fought each other with fists and shoes at an official meeting'.

A news report published in Hindustan Times states that an argument over the name on a plaque for a local development project led to a fist fight between BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel.

The incident took place after Tripathi, Lok Sabha MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, reached out for his shoe, and started hitting Baghel on his head. Taken aback initially, Baghel soon retaliated and hit Tripathi.

According to the report, the warring duo had been later summoned to Lucknow.

One can also see the photo of prime minister Narendra Modi on a poster on display on one of the walls in the conference room.





BOOM had earlier debunked the same video when it was viral with misleading claims. Read here and here.