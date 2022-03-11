Movie Clip Falsely Shared As Ukrainian Soldier Killing Chechen Man

A viral video clip showing two soldiers mocking a group of people before shooting one of them is viral with false captions claiming that the video shows Ukrainian soldiers executing a Chechen man.

BOOM found that the claim is false and the viral video shows a clipped portion of a French film The Search.

Also read No, This Video Does Not Show SP Supporters Gearing For Violence In UP

The video is viral in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

A caption with a Facebook post sharing the video reads 'As a reminder.. this is what the Ukrainian army did when they entered the land of Chechnya and executed an old man who was reading Surat Al-Fatihah with his wife without mercy and today the verse is reversed and Chechnya enters with the Russian army.. to take revenge on what the Ukrainians did to them …forward so people can see the real truth about Ukrainians'.





Click here to view the post.

The video has been shared on Twitter and several Facebook pages with similar claims.

The caption with a tweet sharing the video reads 'This is what the Russian and Ukrainian army did When they entered Chechnya They executed an old man and his wife'.





REMINDER! Ukrainian army did when they entered the land of Chechnya and executed an old man who was reading Surat Al-Fatihah with his wife without mercy and today the verse is reversed and Chechnya enters with the Russian army.. to take REVENGE#Ukraine #UkraineRussianWar #war pic.twitter.com/diqoO2vmry — Waqar Hassan (@Waqar_Humble) March 9, 2022

Fact Check



A reverse image search on a keyframe from the video led us to an article published on a website zen.yandex.by on October 14, 2019.





The article reported that the video was actually a scene from a war-based film. The article identifies one of the actors in the clip as Maxim Zapisochny, a Ukrainian who played a Russian soldier in the film. The film was based on the war in Chechnya.

According to the article 'This actor from Ukraine, who played the Russian soldier in the war in Chechnya, was tried to be found by the Militants, the Militants wanted to avenge their soldiers, but they did not understand that these shots in the film were staged (Sic)'.

We found an article published on a website trinixy.ru which stated that the clip has been taken from a French-Georgian film 'The Search'.

Also read Old Video From Bihar Falsely Shared As BJP 'Goons' Thrashing A Man In UP

Taking cue, we did a keyword search on YouTube with keywords 'french film on chechnya search' translated in Russian.

(Russian: французский фильм о поиске в чечне)

BOOM found that the movie was uploaded on YouTube on March 29, 2021. The film has been directed by Michel Hazanavicius and the star cast does include Maxim Zapisochny.

We watched the film and found the clipped portion at the timestamp between 3.41 and 5.35.

The description with the video states that the film is about the second Chechen war. The film had been nominated for the Palme d'Or in the main section of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Also read No, Abhisar Sharma Did Not Say He Would Sell Omelettes If Yogi Wins UP