Old Video From Bihar Falsely Shared As BJP 'Goons' Thrashing A Man In UP

Claim

An old disturbing video of a man viciously assaulting another man is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that the it shows how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons murdered a man and celebrated it after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election result was declared on March 10, 2022. The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "The BJP goons celebrated by taking the life of an innocent after forming the new government." (Original Text in Hindi: नई सरकार बनने पर एक बेकसुर की जान लेकर बिजेपी के गुण्डों ने मनाया जश्न।) BOOM has decided not to include the video due to its graphic nature.

Fact

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the key frames of the video. It led us to news stories from Kaimur in Bihar about a murder of a criminal and violence that followed. According to a Jagran article published on October 2, 2019, two criminals - Shahid Rayin and Madhav Singh, got involved into a fight that led to Rayin shooting dead Singh in broad daylight. Locals nabbed Rayin following the same and started beating him up. Singh's friend and fellow gang member, Uttam Patel reached soon and beat up Rayin for killing Singh. We also reached out at the time to Bhabhua police who confirmed the incident and identified the viral video as that of Patel beating up Rayin just minutes after Rayin shot dead Singh. BOOM debunked the same video in 2019 when it went viral with a different claim.