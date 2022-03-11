No, Abhisar Sharma Did Not Say He Would Sell Omelettes If Yogi Wins UP

A fake image is viral claiming journalist Abhisar Sharma tweeted that he would set up an omelette stall if Yogi Adityanath wins the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections again.

The image, which aims to show that it is a screenshot of Sharma's tweet, is being shared on Facebook after elections results declared on February 10, 2022 where the Yogi Adityanath led Bharatiya Janata Party recorded a resounding win in UP.

The tweet text which is in Hindi translates to, "If Yogi Adityanath wins again in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election then I will shift to Delhi from Noida and set up an Omelette making stall in Sheikh Sarai area. Mark my words!"

(Original text in Hindi - अगर 2022 यूपी चुनाव में योगी आदित्यनाथ फिर से जीते तो मैं नॉएडा से शिफ्ट होकर दिल्ली के शेख़सराय आ जाऊंगा और वहाँ अंडे औमलेट की रेड़ी लगाऊंगा. लिख कर लेलो)

The image is being shared with various texts making fun of Sharma and asking him to stand true to his words.





FACT CHECK

BOOM found that the image is fake and that Sharma never tweeted anything like this.

We noticed that the image had the time and date stamp mentioned as 11.42 am on Feb 4, 2022 and using this we scanned through Sharma's tweets and found that at the given time he had tweeted a birthday wish for a Twitter handle.

Below is the tweet Sharma posted at 11.42 am on February 4, 2022.

Happy birthday @RoflGandhi_ bhai. Haste rahiye, hasaate rahiye. Hausla buland rakhen aur Noida me Manka kee talaash jaaree rakhen . — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) February 4, 2022

Additionally, we ran a Twitter advanced search using keywords from the viral tweet and found no such post by Sharma on his account, nor did we find replies to a deleted tweet.



We also contacted Sharma who said, "The said tweet being shared in my name, is wrong and totally fake. I have been seeing this since yesterday and there have been previous instances too in the past after BJP has won in other states. They repeatedly keep doing this and I have stopped commenting on such posts. It is totally fake."





(Additional reporting by Mohammad Salman)