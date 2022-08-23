A two-year-old video from Rajasthan of a man being forced to drink water from a shoe after he was caught allegedly having an affair with a married woman is circulating on social media as recent.

BOOM found that the incident happened on June 11, 2020 in Sumerpur, Pali district in Rajasthan where a man was assaulted and forced to drink urine and water from a shoe. The video is circulating in the backdrop of the death of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan. According to reports, a 9-year-old Dalit boy Indra Meghwal from Rajasthan's Jalore district died at a hospital on August 13, after he was allegedly assaulted by a teacher for drinking water from an earthen pot in his school. Also Read: Is The Govt Giving ₹5000 To Fully Vaccinated Citizens? Claim Is Fake

The video shows disturbing visuals of a man being forced to drink from a shoe as others hurl abuses at him. The video has been tweeted by Daynand Kamble, deputy news director at the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, Maharashtra. Below is a screenshot of the same. Note - The clip is disturbing in nature.

The video was also quote tweeted by RK Vij, former Director General of Police. Vij has since deleted the tweet after netizens pointed out that the video is old. View the archived tweet here. The video is also circulating on Twitter with a claim that is shows a black magic practice. The caption with the video reads, "Who knows the unknown illness the boy is going through, who was being served drinking water on shoe. And he was beaten up by shoes on forehead to cure him from evil eye."

(Original Text in Hindi: "ना जाने कौन सी बीमारी है इस लड़के को जो जूते में पानी पिलाया जा रहा है। और जूता सर पर भी मारा गया शायद नज़र उतारी होगी")



Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on Google with keyframes from the video and was led to a report published by Dainik Bhaskar in 2020. The incident was reported in Sumerpur of Pali district where the victim was forced to drink water from the shoe of a caste panchayat member in Rajasthan for being involved in an affair with a married woman.

According to the report, during the assault on June 11, 2020, the man was also forced to drink urine filled in a bottle of alcohol. An amount of Rs 5000 was demanded from the victim's family as a form of punishment. Later, Sumerpur police registered a case on August 15 and five people who were allegedly involved in the attack were arrested after the video went viral on social media. The same incident was reported on The Free Press Journal on June 16, 2020, which stated that the investigations revealed that the matter is related to the Rebari community, a nomadic community of cattle rearers, found in the area.

The Free Press Journal quoted Sumerpur station house in-charge Ravindra Singh Khinchi, who identified the victim as Kaluram Devasi. He was abducted from Shivganj in Pali district on June 11 and taken to a field where he was beaten up and forced to drink urine. Following this, when the victim Devasi, pleaded for drinking water he was served the same in a shoe, which was caught on video. The arrested accused include Laxmanram, Jawanaram Bhimaram, Navaram and Durgaram Dewasi reported News 18 Hindi.