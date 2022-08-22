No, This Video Does Not Show Nitin Gadkari Criticising PM Modi
BOOM found that the video shows Nitin Gadkari criticising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011.
Claim
A cropped video of union minister Nitin Gadkari has resurfaced on Facebook with false claims that he has openly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the viral video, Gadkari can be heard saying that the prime minister is against the democracy and protesting against the corrupt leader/government is a constitutional right. The Hindi caption in the video translates to, "Gadkari openly held a press conference against PM for the first time. Why did Gadkari have to suggest Narendra Modi?" (Original Text in Hindi: गडकरी पीएम के विरोध में पहली बार खुलकर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस किया)
Fact
BOOM had fact checked the same video earlier when it was circulating as Gadkari openly criticising PM Modi for using the word 'andolanjeevi' to address protesters. BOOM found that the viral video is cropped and from August 15, 2011. The original longer version of the video shows Nitin Gadkari criticising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Independence Day speech in which Singh had decried hunger strikes amid the then anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare who was scheduled to start his fast the next day. A keyword search led us to the video uploaded on BJP's official YouTube channel on August 16, 2011. The caption with the video reads, "BJP Byte: Anna Hazare & Prime Minister." We also found news reports about the statement made by Gadkari that can be heard in the viral clip.
