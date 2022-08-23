An old image of actor Taapsee Pannu in front of Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is circulating on social media with false claims that she visited the temple after her film 'Dobaaraa' flopped at the Box Office.

The photo shows Pannu posing with a bag of Shri Siddhivinayak temple's prasad.

According to reports Pannu's film 'Dobaaraa' had collected an approximate of only Rs 3.23 crores in the Box Office till Monday, after it was released on August 19. 2022. Several entertainment news outlets reported about Dobaaraa facing a minimal response from the audience over the weekend. A Koimoi report stated that the film would be removed from theatres after just a week. Pannu has voiced her opinion about the social media trends of boycotting films and said that it is 'nothing but a joke.'





The photo has been shared in this context with a caption in Hindi, 'She has become religious as soon as the film 'Dobaara' is flopped. Instead of going to Ajmer, she is visiting Siddhivinayak. Our goal is to establish the truth and give a proper answer to the constant attacks on Sanatan.'

(Original text in Hindi: देख रहे हो ना विनोद...फिल्म 'दोबारा' के पीटते ही ये धार्मिक हो गई हैं। अजमेर जाने के बजाय सिद्धि विनायक घूम रही हैं।। हमारा लक्ष्य सत्य की स्थापना और सनातन पर लगातार हो रहे प्रहारो का समुचित जवाब देना है !)





Click here to view an archive of the Instagram post.



Image is from 2019

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that it is from October, 2019, when Pannu along with her parents visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai during the release of her film Saand Ki Aankh.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh released on October 25, 2019. An E Times report featuring several images of the latter's same visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple read, "The film has been appreciated by B-town celebs and critics who watched the movie and also hailed the brilliant performance of the leading actresses. Recently, Taapsee was papped outside Siddhivinayak temple. In this picture, we can see the actress in the temple premises. She visited the temple to seek blessings from Bappa with her parents."

We also fount the same viral image in the archive of Fotocorp, a news photo agency. The photograph has been captioned as, "Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu gestures during her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi, in Mumbai on Friday, 25 October 2019. The image has been credited to photographer Ganesh Lad.















