A photo of a Karnataka Congress member Anusha Pullaiah posing with Rahul Gandhi is being shared with a false claim that she is the wife of American evangelist Daniel Stephen Courney.

BOOM reached out to Pullaiah who dismissed the claim and stated that she is neither married nor has she converted to Christianity or has any connection to Courney.

The photo was posted by an X handle who claimed that Rahul Gandhi was pictured with Courney's wife. The caption goes on to claim that the photo shows that Congress is connected to Christian evangelical groups that carry out religious conversions.

Choudhury's bio states that he is the editor of Bangladeshi outlet Blitz.





Choudhury had previously posted the same photo with the false claim in October 2024.





BOOM found that the woman in the viral photo is not US evangelist Daniel Stephen Courney's wife Anusha. The woman in the photo is Congress Karnataka member Anusha Pullaiah.

Pullaiah quote tweeted Choudhury's post rubbishing the claims made in it. She also posted an FIR copy that she has filed against her photos being misidentified.



Here is my statement to @salah_shoaib's defamatory posts against me, @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia.

"Truth alone triumphs and no amount of slander will deter me or my party".@zoo_bear @AltNews pic.twitter.com/aFl4UUXf2s — Anusha | ಅನುಷಾ (@AnushaS25) November 22, 2024





BOOM reached out to Pullaiah who clarified that she is not married and is not connected to the US evangelist Daniel Stephen Courney.

"For the Lok Sabha elections I was working for AICC, there I got to meet Rahul Gandhi on June 2, 2024, from when the photo is. I have filed an FIR against Choudhury's posts. The other photo of me is from Lakshadweep training Congress booth workers. I have always been a backend worker of Congress and after these false claims, I felt the need to come forward. I did not know Daniel Stephen Courney, and I'm not married or know his wife. I'm a Hindu and have not converted," Pullaiah told BOOM



We found that Pullaiah had posted the viral photo of her meeting Rahul Gandhi on June 4, 2024



It was awesome to meet @RahulGandhi ji. Such a humble, kind hearted, and smart individual. He is the right person to lead the country post 10 years of disastrous reign by Modi. Cheers to the future Prime Minister of India 🇮🇳✋#Congress pic.twitter.com/m4jl9i1CgM — Anusha | ಅನುಷಾ (@AnushaS25) June 4, 2024





Who is Daniel Stephen Courney?

Daniel Stephen Courney is a controversial US evangelist who has been preaching in various parts of India and Nepal, and is married to an Indian woman named Anusha.