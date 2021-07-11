Fake Poll Claiming Rahul Gandhi 3rd Most Trusted Leader Revived

A morphed screenshot of a BBC report with a headline claiming Rahul Gandhi has been voted as the third most trustworthy political leader in the world, is viral on social media.

BOOM found that the claim is false and the screenshot of the BBC report has been doctored.

The viral screenshot shows a BBC report with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's photo. The headline of the report reads 'Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the world - Poll'. The dateline of the report reads 11 Jan 2016.





An introductory passage below Gandhi's picture reads 'An opinion poll conducted by WIN/Gallup international has rated Rahul Gandhi as the 3rd most "trustworthy" political leader after US President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares the 69th position in the poll ratings with Chinese President Xi Jinping'.

It is noteworthy that the Worldwide Independent Network/Gallup International Association was an international cooperation that carried out market research and polls.

A Twitter user has shared the screenshot with a tweet saying 'Not only in India even in world. Rahul Gandhi recognised as a trustworthy leader, So India needs Rahul for developed India'.



Another Twitter user has shared the same screenshot with a Hindi caption that translates to 'Bhakts, if the burnol is over, get it from Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the world. Congratulations'.

(Hindi: भक्तों burnol खतम हो जाए तो पाकिस्तान से मंगवा लेना। Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the world. Congratulations)

भक्तों burnol खतम हो जाए तो पाकिस्तान से मंगवा लेना। Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the world. Congratulations @RahulGandhi 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wQVVwWHk5h — Anchan_Shaila 🇮🇳 🔱 (@Congress_Army) June 27, 2021

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with the headline seen in the viral screenshot but it did not return any such article.





Meanwhile a keyword search with the headlines of the other articles seen on the morphed screenshot of the BBC homepage yields results.





A keyword search with the keywords 'Neglect and abuse: The lost boy and Japan's parenting debate' returned a 2016 BBC article. Similarly, keyword search with 'Dark History: Looking into the massacres of Indonesia's past' returned a BBC article from June 2, 2016.

However, BOOM did find a 2018 report which cited a Gallup International survey which ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the top three leaders of the world. Gallup International releases a Rating World Leaders report every year.

Also, the Firstpost-IPSOS National Trust Survey of 2019 had projected PM Modi as the most trusted leader in India with Rahul gandhi as a distant second.

BOOM found that the screenshot of the BBC report has been viral on Facebook since 2016. Click here to see posts.