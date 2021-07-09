Morphed Photo Peddled As Ambani Endorsing Yogi Before UP Elections 2022

A morphed photo showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mukesh Ambani, the MD and Chairman of Reliance Industries is being shared falsely claiming that the industrialist backed him ahead of the state elections next year.

BOOM found that the viral image is a composite of different photos of Adityanath and Ambani. In the viral photo, Ambani and the chief minister can be seen posing with a photo frame that has a design of the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The photo is being shared with the caption on the photo which when translated reads, "Ambani has ensured his support for Yogi before the election".







(Ambani ne chunaav ke lie Yogi ko apana samarthan sunishchit kiya)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo has been morphed using old photos of Mukesh Ambani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The cut out of Adityanath and Ambani posing has been taken from two different photos which have been flipped and combined, with the photo of the design of the Ram Temple which has also been added in the image.

On splitting the photo and performing a reverse image search, we found both the original photos which have Yogi and Ambani posing with different people.

The cut out of Yogi has been taken from this 2018 photo of him greeting the Gyanendra Veer Vikram Shah, the former King of Nepal presenting him with the logo of the Kumbh.

आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर नेपाल के पूर्व नरेश श्री ज्ञानेंद्र वीर विक्रम शाह जी ने भेंट की, उन्हें अंग वस्त्र व कुम्भ का लोगो भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/v8KPCMpatB — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 8, 2018

On comparing both the photos, we can spot that both the cutouts of Adityanath match with similar facial expressions and body gesture. We can also see the frame being presented is different.





The cutout of Ambani has been taken from a September 16, 2016, photo when he had attended the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In the original photo, Ambani is posing with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.





On comparing both the photos, we can spot that both the cutouts of Ambani match with similar facial expressions and body gesture. We can also see the frame being presented is different.





On performing a reverse image search on the photo frame of the design of the Ram Temple in the viral photo, it showed an art piece being sold on Amazon, which is similar to the one in the viral image.





