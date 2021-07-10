Video Of Gandhinagar Station Falsely Shared As Ayodhya

A video of the newly constructed railway station at Gandhinagar has been falsely shared as Ayodhya.

Social media users have also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the construction on the railway station.

Twitter user Renuka Jain posted a tweet praising Modi and Yogi for constructing the station at Ayodhya and followed it up by posting a video showing a train pulling into an under construction station.



The video is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with the caption: Ayodhya Station is ready. Bow to you Modi ji and Yogi ji. Do not lose these people Hindus. Don't lose them. (Hindi Caption: अयोध्या स्टेशन बन कर तैयार हो गया है. योगी जी/मोदी जी आपको सादर दण्डवत प्रणाम. इन लोगों को कभी खोना मत हिन्दुओं. हरगिज़ मत खोना." जबकि यूज़र दूसरे ट्वीट में वायरल क्लिप शेयर किया है)

An archive of the tweet can be found here.

When asked where the video was from, Jain replied saying it was from Ayodhya.





Fact Check

We watched the video closely and noticed "Platform 1" written in Hindi, English and Gujarati on a pillar at the seven-second mark.





A Twitter user replied to Renuka Jain's tweet pointing out that the station in question is Gandhinagar station in Gujarat.

Going ahead with these two findings, we found a YouTube video uploaded on June 13, 2021 titled "GANDHINAGAR CAPITAL RAILWAY STATION : ARRIVAL OF RAILWAY AT GANDHINAGAR STATION REDEVELOPED STATION"

At the 3.25 minute mark in the video mark, we found pillars with similar design as those in the viral video.

We then searched for Gandhinagar station on Google Maps. The entry for the station also had pictures of the station.

We also found a video identical to the viral one of the Google Map entry for the station





We found no credible news reports featuring photos about the Ayodhya station.

Construction is underway for a station in Ayodhya which had been approved in 2017-18 for a cost of Rs 104 crore. According to reports, the station has been modeled around the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.