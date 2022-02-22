Video Of Scindia's 'Vote for Congress' Faux Pas Is Not From UP

An old video of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is doing rounds on social media platforms with a claim that Scindia can be seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally in Uttar Pradesh.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.

In the 14-second-long video, Scindia can be heard saying, "Close your fists and assure us that on date 3, the hand button will be pressed and Cong (corrects himself)… the lotus button will be pressed."

The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Old memories have been stirred in Uttar Pradesh. Jai ho Scindia."

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search related to Scindia's 'Vote for Congress' faux pass on the internet and found a The Tribune article published on November 1, 2020. We found the same video on the report and found information about the incident.

The video can also be seen on The Tribune's YouTube channel .

According to The Tribune report, "In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 byelections in Madhya Pradesh."



News 18 too published a report about the incident. The article stated, "The video was shot while Scindia was campaigning for BJP candidate Imarti Devi after Election Commission on Saturday barred her from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code."

The report further added, "In March 2020, Scindia and his clan of 22 MLAs quit the Congress, resulting in the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led state government."

