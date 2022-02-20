No News Found

Fake New York Times Front Page With Modi Created As Satire Revived

BOOM found that the viral picture was created as satire.

By - Srijit Das
  |  20 Feb 2022 1:53 PM GMT

Claim

An image is viral on social media platforms as front page of the New York Times featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The picture has been shared with a headline "LAST, BEST HOPE OF EARTH" and a strapline reading "WORLD'S MOST LOVED AND MOST POWERFUL LEADER, IS HERE TO BLESS US" (sic).

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo was created as satire and contains inaccuracies. Several social media users pointed out that the month in the masthead has been misspelt. The picture shows September spelt as 'Setpember'. The caption below the photograph of Modi reads, "His highness, Modiji is signing on a blank a4 paper to bless our country...har har modi" (sic). Even the headline 'LAST, BEST HOPE OF EARTH' is intended as sarcasm. The headline in capital letters is also different from NYT's style which follows title case in all its headlines. BOOM had debunked the photo earlier too.

Claim :   Image shows NYT front page with a picture of Prime Minister Modi and headline - Last, Best Hope Of Earth
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News New York Times Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party 
