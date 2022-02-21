Morphed Image Shared As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wearing A Crucifix

Claim

A digitally altered picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix is doing rounds on social media platforms with claims that she sported it when in Kerala. The morphed photo is being shared with another image where Vadra can be seen wearing a rudraksh. Both the pictures are viral with claims that Vadra wore the crucifix when in Kerala to appeal to the Christian community of the state.

Fact

BOOM debunked the same image when it was morphed and shared in March 2019. We performed a reverse image search and found articles by India Today and ABP featuring the original photograph, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen wearing a white pendant and not a crucifix. The original picture can be found in Getty Images, a stock images website. The image was clicked on February 7, 2017 at a rally in Rae Bareli to support party candidates during the Uttar Pradesh state elections. The other image of Vadra, where she wore the rudraksh, was clicked during her Varanasi visit, in March 2019. ABP’s report can be watched here.