No News Found

Morphed Image Shared As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wearing A Crucifix

BOOM found that the original image shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a white pendant.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  21 Feb 2022 7:01 AM GMT

Claim

A digitally altered picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix is doing rounds on social media platforms with claims that she sported it when in Kerala. The morphed photo is being shared with another image where Vadra can be seen wearing a rudraksh. Both the pictures are viral with claims that Vadra wore the crucifix when in Kerala to appeal to the Christian community of the state.

Fact

BOOM debunked the same image when it was morphed and shared in March 2019. We performed a reverse image search and found articles by India Today and ABP featuring the original photograph, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen wearing a white pendant and not a crucifix. The original picture can be found in Getty Images, a stock images website. The image was clicked on February 7, 2017 at a rally in Rae Bareli to support party candidates during the Uttar Pradesh state elections. The other image of Vadra, where she wore the rudraksh, was clicked during her Varanasi visit, in March 2019. ABP’s report can be watched here.

To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2022-02-21T12:32:09+05:30
Claim :   Picture shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Priyanka Gandhi Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Crucifix Pendant Morphed Image False Claim 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×