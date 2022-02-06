BJP MP Ravi Kishan's Statement On Yogi Adityanath Shared Out Of Context

A clipped video of Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Ravi Kishan is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that the MP has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to campaign for the upcoming election to avoid insult at the hands of public.

BOOM found that the BJP MP's statement has been clipped from a longer version of his interview to a news channel and is being shared out of context.

Also Read: Video Of Drunk Man Dancing Revived With False Claim Targeting BJP

The assembly election will be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from February 10, 2022, till March 7, 2022, with the results being declared on March 10, 2022. The video is viral in this backdrop.

A Hindi caption with the video translates to 'Requested Ajay Singh Bisht to file the nomination paper and leave else there will be a lot of insult. What a disgrace'.

(Hindi: अजय सिंह बिष्ट को बोले पर्चा भर के चल जइह न बहुत बेज्जती होई... गजब बेइज्जती है!)





Click here to view an archive version of the post.





Click here to view an archived version of the post.

The video is viral on Facebook with similar captions.





View posts here, here, here and here.



Also Read: Did BJP MP Ravi Kishan Say Sweat Of Dalits Smells Foul? A Fact Check



Fact Check

The mic seen in the viral video has the logo of News 24. Taking cue, we did a keyword search in Hindi and found a longer version of the same video on News 24's twitter handle published on February 4, 2022.

In the video, when the reporter asks Ravi Kishan about the enthusiasm regarding Yogi Adityanath who is also an MP from Gorakhpur, the BJP leader says, "It's very good. We have asked Maharaj ji to just file the nomination paper and leave... don't campaign here, it will be an insult. To make you victorious by margin of lakhs of votes ... let me tell this to the viewers of 24 that no one else would have had such a huge victory in the history of Uttar Pradesh like Maharaj ji is going to have."

(Hindi: बहुत अच्छा है महराज जी को बोले कि खाली परचा भर के चल जइहा आप यहां प्रचार नहीं करना बड़ी बेइज़्ज़त्ती होगी... आपको लाखो वोट से जिताने का काम... इतना तो हम बता दे आप 24 के सभी दर्शकों को कि उत्तर प्रदेश के इतिहास में इतनी बड़ी जीत नहीं हुई होगी जो महराज जी कि होने वाली है)



BOOM also contacted the BJP MP over WhatsApp for further clarification on the video. Replying to BOOM, Ravi Kishan said, "The statement means we all will fight for you (Yogi Adityanath). You actually don't need to campaign."

He also added, "He is so big he shuld not campaign in gorqkhpur people worship him here (Sic)."

Also Read: Opinion Poll Graphic Predicting Samajwadi Party Win In UP Is Fake

Yogi Adityanath had filed his nomination from Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency on February 4.