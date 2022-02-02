Video Of Drunk Man Dancing Revived With False Claim Targeting BJP

Claim

A video showing a man dancing to a Bollywood song in a hotel room only wearing briefs is doing rounds on social media with the claim that he is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Upadhyay.

Fact

BOOM found that BJP MLA named Anil Upadhyay does not exist in real life. We have previously debunked the fictitious character of Upadhyay in several stories who has been used to spread misinformation against BJP and Congress. Earlier, when the same video went viral using the name of BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in 2019, we compared images of the man in the viral video with images of BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and found that the man in the video is not Trivedi.