No News Found

Video Of Drunk Man Dancing Revived With False Claim Targeting BJP

BOOM found that the video is old and unrelated and that no such MLA named Anil Upadhyay exists.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  2 Feb 2022 3:30 PM GMT

Claim

A video showing a man dancing to a Bollywood song in a hotel room only wearing briefs is doing rounds on social media with the claim that he is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Upadhyay.

Fact

BOOM found that BJP MLA named Anil Upadhyay does not exist in real life. We have previously debunked the fictitious character of Upadhyay in several stories who has been used to spread misinformation against BJP and Congress. Earlier, when the same video went viral using the name of BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in 2019, we compared images of the man in the viral video with images of BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and found that the man in the video is not Trivedi.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim :   The man dancing in the video is BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Viral Video Fictional Character 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×