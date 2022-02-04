Opinion Poll Graphic Predicting Samajwadi Party Win In UP Is Fake

Two viral graphics claiming to show an opinion poll predicting a huge win for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election, are fake and morphed.

BOOM found that the images are digitally manipulated using IndiaTV's opinion poll template. The number of seats predicted for the SP in the assembly elections are highly exaggerated from the original survey.

As Uttar Pradesh gears up to vote on February 10, 2022 Facebook has been flooded with fake and doctored opinion polls predicting winners and losers.



While one of the images predicts an impossible 403 seats for SP alone and zero seats for other parties, another version of the graphic shows the party winning 350-390 seats and low single digits for parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and others.







BOOM performed a keyword search in Hindi to find the recent surveys related to upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and found an India TV's tweet with a similar opinion poll image published on January 31, 2022.

We also noticed that the key components present in the India TV's opinion poll image are same when compared to the viral image. The comparison can be seen below.

According to India TV's opinion poll figures and a report from the media house on their survey states, "BJP is projected to win a comfortable majority in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, however, it may score less seats than 2017 polls, according to India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Polls. In terms of seat share, then BJP is likely to win 242-244 seats, SP may get 148-150 seats, BSP may get restricted between 4-6, Congress likely to wrap up in 3-5 seats and Others may win between 1-3 seats."



Furthermore, the report also adds, "Moreover, incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to remain the top choice for CM in the state, following with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra."

