Old Photo From Lucknow Falsely Shared As Communal Clashes In Delhi

A photograph of a mob of people carrying swords is being shared in social media with the claim that it shows a Muslim mob attacking Hindus during the recent communal clash in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

BOOM found this claim to be false; the image is from 2012, and shows an incident of mob violence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri witnessed communal violence on Saturday, during a procession being taken out by Hindus to mark Hanuman Jayanti. According to news reports, several police officials were injured and some vehicles were torched during the clashes. The photo is being shared in this backdrop.

The caption with the image reads as, "Muslim mob attack hindu in delhi & all people say muslim are in danger in India".





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search and was led to an article by The Hindu, published on August 18, 2012, carrying the image.

The caption with the photo reads as, "An unruly mob took the law into its own hands after the prayer of Alvida namaz in Lucknow on Friday." The image credit has been given to photographer Subir Roy.

The Hindu Article Published On 2012

According to the report, "Violence erupted after Alvida namaz (on the last Friday of Ramzan) in Lucknow as a mob, numbering about 500, went berserk and indulged in large-scale violence, targeting media persons in particular and even beating up several bystanders who were caught unawares. The mayhem on a six-km stretch, from Pucca Pul (formerly Hardinge Bridge) near the Tile Wali Masjid and Asafi Imambara in the Old City to Dharna Sthal opposite the Vidhan Bhavan building, continued for about an hour notwithstanding a strong police presence on account of Alvida."



It further stated, "Several persons, including five press photographers and TV cameramen, were injured in stone throwing and other violence, and over a dozen vehicles, including those of a TV channel, damaged and torched."

We also found a The Times Of India article published on August 17, 2012 reporting about the incident. The article stated that the mob became violent while protesting the violence against Muslims in Assam and Myanmar.

