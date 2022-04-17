Old Photo Of Cop Being Attacked Falsely Linked To Communal Clashes In Delhi

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members have recently posted a photo of a person attacking a policeman lying on the ground, connecting it to the recent communal clash in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

BOOM found these posts to be misleading; the image being shared is from protests in Gujarat against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and was taken in 2019.

According to media reports, a clash broke out on April 16 in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The police said stones were thrown in the area and some vehicles were torched in the violence. Two police officers have reportedly sustained injuries during the clashes.

BJP Mahila Morcha national media in-charge Neetu Singh tweeted the photo with a Hindi caption which translates to, "Jihadi Abdul giving the message of peace and brotherhood by pelting stones on the police personnel, ending his fear. Delhi Riots".



(Original Text in Hindi: जिहादी अब्दुल पुलिस कर्मी पर पत्थर मारकर अपना डर खत्म करके शांति और भाईचारे का संदेश देता हुआ। #DelhiRiots)





BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Prem Narayan Pandey also tweeted the photo with a caption saying, "This is the condition of Delhi police. Just think what will be the condition of normal Hindus".





BJP Delhi spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal, BJP youth wing's national office in-charge Vineet Vats Tyagi also tweeted the same photo with a similar claim.

The Statesman too published a report about the clashes in Delhi on April 16, 2022 carrying the same image.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search to know details about the photo, and found it on a The Times Of India article published on December 20, 2019.

The caption with the photo reads as, "People attack a policeman in Shah-E-Alam area in Ahmedabad on Thursday."

Report From 2019

According to the report, "Major violence erupted in Shah-EAlam area of Ahmedabad on Thursday evening as protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) led to major mob clashes with police. At least 30, including 12 policemen, among them officials including a DCP, an ACP and a PI, were injured due to stone pelting and assault."



We also found a Navbharat Times article published on December 20, 2019 reporting about the protest happened in Gujarat at that time. The report also carries a video tweet which shows the mob attacking police officials during the protest.

