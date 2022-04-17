Old Video From UP Shared As Muslim Women Arrested In MP For Pelting Stones

A video showing a few Muslim women being escorted in a police vehicle is being shared on social media with the claim that they are being arrested for their involvement in the recent communal clashes in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

BOOM found these claims to be false; the video was shot in April 2020, and shows the family of a COVID-19 deceased from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, being escorted to a quarantine facility.

Kargone and Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10, 2022. According to ABP News report police have arrested 121 people so far regarding their involvement in the violence. The district administration has demolished over 50 homes and shops under the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery Damage Act, 2021. The video has been shared on social media in the backdrop of this incident. The 21-second-clip showed several women being taken into a police van by a few police officials. It was shared on social media with a caption in Hindi reads, "Salma, Ruksana who threw petrol bombs and pelted stones on Hindus in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh have been sent to jail by Police." (Original texts in Hindi: *MP के #खरगौन मे #हिन्दुओं पर #पत्थर और #पेट्रोल बम चलाने वाली #सलमा,#रुकसाना को जेल भेजती #पुलिस* *बाबुल की दुवाये लेती जा) The Tweet is archived here. Watch the video here.





Arun Yadav, who heads the social media cell of Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana unit, also shared the video with a caption in Hindi that reads, "Goodbye to the lionesses who pelt stones on Ram Navami"



"Original caption in Hindi: रामनवमी पे पत्थर फेंकने वाली शेरनियों की विदाई"





Also Read: Fact Checking Claims On The GCC, OIC Actions On India's CAA & NRC Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search with the keyframes of the viral video and found reports linking it to an unrelated incident from 2020 in Uttar Pradesh. We found an extended video of 1 Minute 9 Seconds that was uploaded on April 15, 2020 to YouTube of news outlets India Blooms. The video was titled as, "Covid19: Doctors and health workers attacked in Moradabad in UP" From 23 seconds onwards you can see the segment of the video that is viral.





