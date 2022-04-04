Old Photo From WB Shared As Innocent Civilians Killed In Chhattisgarh

A disturbing photo showing two Indian paramilitary soldiers carry the dead body of a woman whose wrists are tied with rope to a stick, is being shared with a misleading claim that it shows innocent civilians being killed in the name of neutralising Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

BOOM found that the photo is from 2010 and not recent. Furthermore, the image was taken in West Bengal and not Chhattisgarh, as claimed.



"This is the condition of Chhattisgarh. Innocents are being killed in the name of Naxals. Who will be responsible for these innocent people,?" captions with the photo asks.



(Original Text in Hindi: यह हाल है छत्तीसगढ़ का नक्सल के नाम पर बेकसूर लोग मारे जा रहे हैं। इन बेकसूर लोगों का जेम्मेदार कौन होगा।)

Fact Check

We ran a reverse image search using the photo and found the same image on stock photo website Getty Images.

The caption with the photo reads as, "Indian paramilitary soldiers carry the dead body of a suspected female Maoist guerrilla at Salboni, some 140 kms west of Kolkata, on June 16, 2010, following a gun battle with Indian security forces in Ranjha forest, close to the Maoist stronghold of Lalgarh. Three women were among eight Maoist guerrillas killed in a gunfight while a large cache of arms and ammunition was seized by Indian security forces."



The image has been credited to an unnamed stringer on behalf of international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Taking a cue from this we ran a relevant keyword search for news reports about the incident and found a Economic Times report published on June 16, 2010.

"In a major crackdown on Maoists, security forces killed eight Naxals, including three women, in an encounter at a forest in West Midnapore district early today," the article said.



The article also mentioned that arms including four SLR guns, three AK-47s, two AK-56s and cartridges were recovered in the operation. Some landmines, detonators and IEDs were also seized from the spot, informed then West Midnapore District Magistrate N S Nigam.

