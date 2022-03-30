Old Video Of Doctor Suffering Heart Attack In Bengaluru Shared As Mumbai

A shocking CCTV video from 2017 showing a doctor collapsing after suffering a heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru, is being shared with a misleading claim that it is a recent incident from Mumbai.



BOOM found that the incident took place at Vinayaka Hospital in Bengaluru. A source at the hospital confirmed the same.



In the 1.02 minute CCTV video shows a woman doctor signing a registry before she suddenly collapses to the floor. The CCTV footage mentions the date at the top left corner as 11-26-2017

The viral video is being shared with the caption, "CCTV footage of Vinayak hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Sunitha, a specialist Cardiologist, died due to a massive heart attack while on rounds, leaving no time even for her staff to do anything. Nothing in life is certain..."

The same video is being widely shared on Facebook with the same misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral footage of a doctor collapsing after a heart attack is from a hospital in south Bengaluru, Karnataka in November 2017 and not a recent incident from Mumbai as is being claimed.

On running a relevant keyword search on Facebook, we found that the same video has been viral since 2018, and also found some posts stating that the incident happened at Vinayaka Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The same video was posted by a Facebook user stating that the incident had taken place at Vinayaka Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Taking a hint from this, we then searched with the keyorwds, 'vinayaka hospital' 'bangalore' and found the same video uploaded on the website Newsflare with the caption, "Doctor collapses from massive heart attack in hospital" posted on November 26, 2017.

We can spot the same sequence of events in the video uploaded with additional information on the incident.

The description states, "A doctor collapsed from a massive heart attack in a hospital where she was working. A CCTV footage shows physician Dr Sunita, signing patients' register after doing her rounds at the Vinayaka hospital in Bangalore, India. She touches her forehead and keels over suddenly. The footage also shows the hospital staff running to assist her."





It further mentions a quote by a spokesperson from the hospital confirming the incident. 'A spokesperson of the hospital Dr Bharath said Dr Sunita had collapsed after suffering a massive heart attack,' Newsflare reported. "We rushed her to the ICU and gave her the best possible treatment including an intracardiac injection. But she failed to respond and passed away. She was diabetic and her high sugar level was very high. But she had not disclosed her condition to the hospital," Dr Bharath is reported to have said.



BOOM was also able to confirm that the incident occurred at Vinayaka Hospital in Bengaluru from a source working at the hospital. The source asked not to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. "This incident happened here and is at least 5 -6 years old. She (Dr Sunita) had high BP and sugar which was one of the factors for the heart attack," said the source.

