Video Of Murdered Woman In A Suitcase In Uttrakhand Peddled With Communal Spin

A gruesome video from Uttrakhand of a man being apprehended at a hotel with a suitcase stuffed with a woman's dead body is being shared with the false and communal claim that the victim is a Hindu woman who was murdered by her Muslim boyfriend.

BOOM contacted Uttrakhand Police who denied any communal angle to the incident stating that both the accused and the victim belong to the same religion and are both Muslims.

In the video, a man is being questioned for the murder of the woman, whose dead body was found inside his suitcase at a hotel.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Another lesson for those Hindu girls who see Abdul in their dreams. Gulsher Khan was going to throw girlfriend #Kajal's dead body in Canal but caught with dead body in suitcase outside the hotel in #Uttarakhand. #Shameless #LoveJihad #PushkarSinghDhami"

The video is being shared with the false claim on social media that the woman is a Hindu and her name is Kajal.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that both the accused and the victim are from the same religion and there is no communal angle to the murder as being claimed.

We ran a selected keyword search taking a hint from the posts viral on social media and found news reports on the incident which mentioned the names of the accused and the victim. The reports mention that the accused is Gulzeb and the victim who he allegedly murdered was Ramsha.

ETV Bharat reported stating that the body of a young woman was recovered from a suitcase in a hotel in Piran Kaliyar, Uttrakhand on March 24, 2022, and that the accused man was in a relationship with the woman. The report further states quoting Haridwar SP Rural Pramendra Doval said that the accused youth had killed the girl and was taking her dead body in a suitcase to dispose it.

The report further that the police found that the girl's ID was fake that was used to get a room in the hotel, and she was from Mangalore and was also a distant relative of the accused.

We can see the same man in the ETV Bharat video report arrested by the Uttrakhand Police as in the viral video.





BOOM then contacted Station Officer Dharmendra Rathi, Kaliyar Sharif, Uttrakhand who denied any communal angle to the incident stating that both the accused and the victim are Muslims and they are also distant relatives.

"The accused man in the video, his name is Gulzeb Hussian son of Sanawar and the victim her name is Ramsha daughter of Rashid and both are Muslims. They were both in a long-time relationship and were also distant relatives. She had refused to marry him after which he murdered her," said SO Rathi.



