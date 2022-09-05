An old video of people bursting firecrackers and waving what appears to show Pakistan flags has surfaced online with misleading claims that it shows Kashmiris celebrating Pakistan's win against India in the Asia Cup super four match that was held on September 4.

The video shows a group of people waving flags and surrounding firecrackers. The video has been tweeted with the caption, "There is no joy in celebrating victory of Pakistan away from Kashmir. Celebrating win in presence of 8lac Jackboots and in the face of occupier gives you innate peace #arshdeepsingh #PAKvIND #INDvsPAK2022."

In a nail-biting game, Pakistan won against India by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup T-20 match. The match went down to the last over when Pakistan chased the 182-runs target set by India. Click here to watch the video and here for an archived link.



Another caption reads, "#Kashmiris celebrating Pakistan's🇵🇰 win against #India in Indian Illegally Occupied #Jammu and #Kashmir (#IIOJK). As per reports #Srinagar police have arrested many people in IIOJK for celebrating Pakistan's Win."

Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search and found a dated article published on a Pakistani news outlet Daily Pakistan on October 25, 2021 featuring the same viral video. The headline of the article is "Celebrations in occupied Kashmir as Pakistan break India jinx in style." The article referred to videos circulating on social media after Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup match. The article stated that the celebrations were held in several parts of Srinagar. The article used a tweet with the same viral video posted by a Pakistani user Naimat Khan on October 24, 2021. The tweet is captioned as, "Celebration in #Srinagar #Kashmir #PAKvIND". View the archived tweet here.

According to Khan's bio he is a correspondent with the Pakistan edition of the Arab News. According to reports, team Pakistan, led by captain Babar Azam, beat India in a T-20 World Cup match for the first time ever with a 10-wicket win on October 24, 2021.

BOOM was able to confirm that the video is old and not related to Sunday's match between India and Pakistan. BOOM however was not able to independently verify when and where the video was shot. It is present online from as early as 2021.

Furthermore, on September 5, Srinagar Police tweeted about several old and unrelated videos being circulated to spread claims about celebrations in Srinagar post the match. The tweet reads, "There are many fake/ old videos being shared on twitter by many handles including verified ones for sensationalism. If you live in Srinagar you will know how peaceful and calm post match atmosphere is today. It is again requested to all not to circulate such fake & old videos."

There are many fake/ old videos being shared on twitter by many handles including verified ones for sensationalism. If you live in Srinagar you will know how peaceful and calm post match atmosphere is today.

