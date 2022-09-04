An old video showing five people being swept away while trying to cross a waterfall near Indore is circulating on social media with claims that it shows the recent destruction of flooding in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.

The video shows five people being trapped amidst flash flooding and gushing waterflow in a hilly terrain; moments later, they are swept away. The video has been shared on Twitter with the caption, "I request to all the politicians of #Pakistan, don't think about your politics at this time, think about your people who are going through a lot of difficulties at this time, many people have drowned in #floods and sacrificed their lives. #FloodsInPakistan"

According to BBC reports the southern Sindh province of Pakistan has been experiencing havoc floods recently, that killed over 1000 people in the region. The viral tweets can be seen here, here and a Facebook reel here.



I request to all the politicians of #Pakistan, don't think about your politics at this time, think about your people who are going through a lot of difficulties at this time, many people have drowned in #floods and sacrificed their lives. #FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/KMv35oCAIq — Prateek Pratap Singh (@PrateekPratap5) August 30, 2022

Click here for an archive of one of the tweets.

The same video is viral with a claim in Urdu, "Floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa washed away the entire family." View a Facebook post here.





(Original Text in Urdu: خیبرپختونخوا میں سیلابی ریلہ نے پوری فیملی کو بہا لے گیا)

Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search with the keyframes of the viral video and we found an extended video of 2:10 minutes uploaded in December, 2015 by 'WildfilmsIndia' with the headline, "Waterfall incident in India sweeps family into the water." The video shows a group of people being alerted as they are suddenly caught in between a flash flood.