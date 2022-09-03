A photo of Jay Shah, secretary Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posing with two people - a man and a woman - is viral misidentifying the man as Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's son Saad Bajwa.

The photo with the false claim went viral after Saad Bajwa was spotted sitting Union Minister Amit Shah's son Jay, at the recent India Pakistan match held in Dubai at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

A Facebook user captioned the photo as, "Prince of Pakistani General Qamar Bajwa Saad Bajwa and Amit Shah bhai's intelligent son with the beauty."

पाकिस्तानी जनरल क़मर बाज़वा के साहिबज़ादे सअद बाज़वा और अमित भाई शाह के "तेजबुद्धि" साहिबज़ादे जय बाबा और साथ में महज़बीं







Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the same picture tweeted by a fan account of actress Urvashi Rautela where they identified the man in the centre wearing a khaki coloured t-shirt as a Yashraj Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in some Hindi and Kannada movies.

Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search for "Yashraj Rautela" on Instagram and found the same photo on the official Instagram profile of Urvashi Rautela's team uploaded on August 29, 2022.

The photograph was captioned as, "Jay Shah, Yashraj Rautela & Urvashi Rautela IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022."

We also found several posts on the actress' official Instagram profile where she can be seen with the same person identifying him as her brother Yashraj Rautela. A Times of India article also identified Yashraj as the younger brother of the actress and carried a family photo.





The actress from her personal Instagram account reposted a post by a fan account which showed her at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the India Pakistan match, reported Hindustan Times on August 29, 2022.



On the other hand, Jay Shah and Saad Bajwa can be noticed enjoying the thrilling India-Pakistan match match from the galley on August 28, 2022. BOOM confirmed with sources that the man seen in the green t-shirt sitting in the same row as Shah is Saad Bajwa, son of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Source: Hotstar

The comparison between the photo of Yashraj Rautela and Saad Siddique Bajwa can be seen below.











