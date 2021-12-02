Did Akhilesh Yadav Say He Will Change Ayodhya's Name If SP Wins? Fact Check

A screenshot from a Republic Bharat broadcast is viral on social media with captions falsely attributing a statement to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The viral screenshot shows a statement in Hindi which translates to 'Akhilesh to change the name of Ayodhya'. A ticker on the same screenshot reads 'If SP wins, Ayodhya's name will be changed'.

(Hindi: अयोध्या का नाम बदल देंगे अखिलेश and सपा जीती तो अयोध्या का नाम बदलेगी)

BOOM found that the viral claims are fake and the viral statements were not made by Yadav.

Also read 2016 Video of Akhilesh Yadav's Feud With Shivpal Yadav Shared As Recent

The screenshot of the Republic Bharat broadcast is being shared by social media users with misleading claims.

A Facebook post shared the screenshot with a Hindi caption translating to 'Akhilesh Yadav says the name of Ayodhya will be changed again if he comes to power... brothers, will you let that happen?'.

(Hindi: अखिलेश यादव कह रहे है सत्ता में आए तो अयोध्या का दोबारा नाम बदल देंगे, क्यो भाईयों आप ऐसा होने दोगे क्या...??)





Also read Photo Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee With Akhilesh Yadav Shared With Misleading Claim

The screenshot is viral on Twitter with similar claims.





Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal tweeted a similar claim without the viral screenshot.

Jindal's tweet when translated says, 'Akhilesh Yadav is saying that if he comes to power, he will change the name of Ayodhya again... Don't worry, tonti brother, in 2022, the people of Uttar Pradesh will erase the names of those with red caps'.



(Hindi: अखिलेश यादव कह रहे है कि सत्ता में आए तो अयोध्या का दोबारा नाम बदल देंगे... चिंता मत करो टोंटी भईया 2022 में उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता लाल टोपी वालों का ही नामों-निशान मिटा देगी।)



अखिलेश यादव कह रहे है कि सत्ता में आए तो अयोध्या का दोबारा नाम बदल देंगे... चिंता मत करो टोंटी भईया 2022 में उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता लाल टोपी वालों का ही नामों-निशान मिटा देगी। — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) November 29, 2021

BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey has also tweeted the claim without a screenshot.

Also read No, This Video Does Not Show Delhi Govt School Converted Into A Madrasa

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with Hindi words 'अयोध्या का नाम बदल देंगे अखिलेश' and found a Republic Bharat news report. The video was uploaded on the news channel's YouTube channel on November 27 with a headline 'Hindi News: Akhilesh Yadav पर Yogi का हमला, बोले- 'अखिलेश आए तो Ayodhya का नाम बदलेंगे' |Latest News'

Also read Dramatized Video Of A Woman Being Kidnapped Viral As Real Incident

The news report states that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav during an interview with the channel. The UP CM can be heard saying that if Samajwadi Party comes to power in the state, it will change the name of Ayodhya again.

At the timestamp of 2.25, Yogi Adityanath says, "Don't you think the Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi speak the same language. Owaisi says he will change the name of Ayodhya and Akhilesh Yadav speaks the same language ... that if SP comes to power, Ayodhya's name will be changed again... their government will change it."

(Hindi: आपको लगता नहीं कि श्री अखिलेश यादव जी की और श्री ओवैसी की भाषा एक जैसी है ओवैसी बोलता है कि हम अयोध्या का नामकरण बदल देंगे और यही भाषा अखिलेश यादव भी करते हैं कि अगर सपा आयी तो वह अयोध्या का नाम फिर से बदल देगी उनकी सरकार बदल देगी)

Also read Photo Of Satyajit Ray Posing With An Aston Martin Is Morphed

BOOM also did a keyword search to find out if Akhilesh Yadav had issued any such statement on renaming of Ayodhya if his party comes to power in the upcoming state elections, but found none.