Photo Of Satyajit Ray Posing With An Aston Martin Is Morphed

A photoshopped image of late filmmaker Satyajit Ray posing with a luxurious sedan Aston Martin is circulating on social media.



The image shows a monochrome photograph of Ray posing with an Aston Martin. The photograph is captioned as "Ray before Bond! 1953"

One such tweet is archived here. Several users on Facebook also shared the same morphed image with the same caption. See the Facebook posts here and here.

Viral Since 2019

The same image was shared by users including actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in 2019.





BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that the original photo features actor Sean Connery, of the James Bond series.

We found an obituary to Connery published on the Los Angles Times with the same photograph after his death on October 31, 2020. The image was captioned as, "Sean Connery with an Aston Martin in the 1964 movie "Goldfinger." Known best for his James Bond moves, Connery won an Academy Award in 1988 for supporting actor for his role in "The Untouchables." (20th Century Fox)"





BOOM also found the same image on another photo story published on The Gurdian, which credited the image to Donaldson Collection/Getty Images.



Taking cue from this we traced the image on international stock photo archive Getty Images. The image was documented on Getty on January 1, 1964 with the title "Sean Connery in Goldfinger"

The caption of the image reads, "1964: Actor Sean Connery poses as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from the United Artists release 'Goldfinger' in 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)





BOOM has compared the real image of Sean Connery with the fake image featuring Satyajit Ray.