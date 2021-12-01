2016 Video of Akhilesh Yadav's Feud With Shivpal Yadav Shared As Recent

An old video of an altercation between Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and his uncle Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav during a public address is circulating as recent, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The video shows Akhilesh Yadav in a heated up discussion with his father Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. It has been shared on Twitter with a caption in Hindi, "Media didn't show these videos when Akhilesh Yadav snatched the mic from his father and pushed his uncle. This is Akhilesh Yadav's socialism" Click here and here to see the video, here and here for archived links.

(Original text in Hindi: "ये विडियोज़ मिडिया नहीं दिखा पाई अखिलेश यादव का असली रूप जब ये अपने पिता से माईक छीन रहा था और चाचा को धक्का दे रहा था।यही है अखिलेश यादव का समाजवाद।")

Several users have shared the video on Twitter and Facebook without stating that the viral clip is old.



Fact Check BOOM ran a caption search and found that the same video went viral on Facebook in 2018.

Taking cue from this, we ran a keyword search with "microphone snatched," "Akhilesh Yadav" and found several news stories about the incident that happened on October 24, 2016. The clip shows Malayam Singh Yadav addressing a gathering from stage when Akhilesh Yadav, who can be seen standing alongside him, almost snatches the microphone from his father. Party MLC Ashu Malik can also be seen in the video, reported ABP News.

What happened before the showdown?

Digital news outlet Catch News uploaded a video on October 24, 2016 with the title, "Shivpal Yadav snatches mic on stage, calls Akhilesh Yadav a liar"

The incident was reported on NDTV, ABP News and News Nation.



According to an excerpt from the Decan Herald "The proceedings reached a flashpoint when Akhilesh accused Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who recently returned to SP, of having planted a story in a leading English daily in which he was called 'Aurangzeb' and Mulayam 'Shah Jahan'. Mughal emperor 'Shah Jahan'. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan was imprisoned by his son Aurangzeb in his last years. Shivpal, who was standing close by, was seen snatching away the microphone from Akhilesh and calling him a "liar". "The Chief Minister is lying...the Chief Minister is lying," he told the gathering."

