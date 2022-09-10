An old video showing a school choir reciting shlokas (Hindu spiritual poems) at Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom during the CWG Queen Baton 2010 in October 2009 is being shared with the false claim that it is from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. Elizabeth II held the title for a little over 70 years. Her son, King Charles III, had asked for a period of Royal Mourning to be observed from September 9, 2022, until seven days after the Queen's funeral, according to a Buckingham Palace statement which also added that the date of the funeral will be confirmed "in due course".

The viral video shows a school choir reciting sholkas at Buckingham Palace with the board - 'Queen's Baton 2010 relay' in the background. We can also see the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth games logo.

The 2.01 video is being shared with the caption, "Wow. This is superb. Especially when we were slaves to the queen for 98 years and now she is been bid farewell with our OM ૐ! So proud to be an Indian"





The same video is being shared with the false claim on Facebook.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from October 2009 at Buckingham Palace, London during the CWG Queen Baton 2010 relay when St James School choir recited shlokas on the stage during the program.

Taking a cue from the viral video like the watermark 'www.wildfilmsindia.com" and 'Queen's Baton 2010 relay', and the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth games logo in the background on the stage, we searched with these keywords on YouTube.

The search results showed the same video uploaded by the YouTube channel of WildFilmsInida on May 22, 2019, with the title, "Students of St James School Choir recite shlokas at Buckingham Palace"

The caption of the video states, "The St James School Choir recites a spiritual poem called the shlokas at Buckingham Palace during the CWG Queen Baton 2010."

The visuals in this video match the same sequence of events in the viral video. We can also see the same school choir students in this video.

We also found news reports on this event. ABC News Australia uploaded visuals from the event on October 30, 2009, with the caption, "Indian President Pratibha Patil and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II have launched the baton relay for the 2010 Commonwealth Games."

We can see the same stage in this video as in the viral video.

XIX Commonwealth Games 2010 Delhi's Facebook page had uploaded the same visuals from the program of shlokas being recited in the viral video on their official Facebook page in November 2009.

The caption of the post reads, "The Queens Baton Relay 2010 Delhi was launched on 29 October 2009 at Buckingham Palace, London, when the baton containing Her Majestys message was entrusted to Abhinav Bindra, the first of many thousands of Batonbearers. Uniting the Commonwealth, the Queens Baton Relay 2010 Delhi is a rousing celebration that showcases India to the world. The relaying of the baton to all 71 nations of the Commonwealth provides a unique opportunity for the entire Commonwealth to share in the excitement of the Games"





