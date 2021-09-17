BJP Uses Los Angeles Clip To Highlight PM Modi's Achievements On Birthday

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s official Twitter handle included a timelapse clip of a Los Angeles, United States building in their video, to wish Narendra Modi on his birthday and highlight his achivements as prime minister.

The 2.43 minutes video was tweeted by the BJP's official verified handle with the caption, "Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri @narendramodi! #HappyBdayModiji"





Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri @narendramodi!#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/775hqtBfLr — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2021





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the night timelapse of a group of skyscrapers lighting up is actually from Los Angeles, United States. In fact the timelapse is from a 2011 video highlighting Los Angeles.

A relevant keyword search showed that specific shot is from a video uploaded to YouTube in January 2011.

The title of the video states, ""The Angels" A los Angeles Timelapse by Matthew Givot". At the 3.58 minutes timestamp, we can see the same buildings as seen in the BJP video at the end.

On comparing the 2011 video to the video tweeted by the BJP we found that both the shots match.





Givot in his 2011 YouTube upload has described the video as, "Over the past year, I have been going to L.A. and shooting different locations. During this time I have grown very fond of this city..."He further adds, "If you know anything about timelapse you know that it can sometimes take one hour to capture 20 minutes of footage....In the future I plan on adding another layer by recording the sounds of Los Angeles. But for the time being I hope you enjoy this small film."

We also found the same buildings can be seen in this image on the stock photo site Alamy with the caption, "Los Angeles at night"





Additionally, we also geo-located the same building on Google Earth and found that they match with the buildings in the video tweeted by BJP and Givot's YouTube upload.





(Additional reporting by Sujith A)



