Old Photo Of Amarinder Singh Meeting Amit Shah Falsely Shared As Recent

A 2019 photo of Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh meeting Home Minister Amit Shah is being shared with a false claim that it is from a recent meeting after Singh resigned from his post.



In the photo Singh and Shah are seen shaking hands. Singh resigned as chief minister on September 18, 2021, amid bitter infighting within the Congress's Punjab unit and his public sparing with Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Dalit Sikh leader Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state on September 20, 2021.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "#BreakingNews #AmrinderSingh meets with amit sah. he will join bjp soon. #AmarinderSingh"





FACT-CHECK

On running a relevant keyword search we found search results showed that the viral photo is from June 2019, when Amarinder Singh, the then chief minister of Punjab had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah discussing issues relating to the Kartarpur Corridor and National Drugs Policy.

Singh had tweeted three photos of the meeting on June 27, 2019. We can spot the same viral photo in the post.

Called on Home Minister @AmitShah ji to take up with @pid_gov the issue of constructing an overbridge on Ravi for #KartarpurCorridor. My demand for a National Drugs Policy has highlighted the issue & @HMOIndia is working on a detailed & coordinated strategy for Punjab & J&K. pic.twitter.com/E7cEFv8Ncd — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 27, 2019

The chief minister had urged Shah to press on Pakistan to build an overbridge rather than a causeway over the Ravi as part of the Kartarpur project and demanded a National Drug Policy to tackle Punjab's drug issue reported The Tribune on June 27, 2019

In an interview to India Today post his resignation on September 18, 2021, Singh had stated that he is still a part of the Congress party, but has "kept his options open".

