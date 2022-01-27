Goa Congress Uses Photo Of Debris On Hawaii Beach To Target BJP

Goa Congress used a photo showing a large amount of debris on a beach in the Hawaiian Islands while claiming that is showed the condition of Goa's beach under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) administration.

With the term of the current Goa Legislative Assembly expiring on March 15, the state is set to go to polls on February 14, 2022. The vote counting for the Goa elections will take place on March 10, 2022.

The party shared the photo as "BJP Report Card" with a caption saying "BJP govt. has caused Goa's beaches to look like a dump yard because of their beach cleaning scam."





Click here to view an archive of the photo.



Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search and found the photo on a website named To-Hawaii. The website used the image on a post related to marine debris in the Hawaiian Islands. The photo was captioned as, "Marine debris on a Hawaiian beach".

We also found the same photo on a stock photo website called iStock by Getty Images. The website described the picture as 'Marine debris on a Hawaiian beach'. The image was uploaded on June 6, 2006.

iStock categorized the stock photo under "Big Island - Hawaii Islands".

Source: iStock Website





According to a Guardian news report published in 2020, "Hawaii's efforts to push back on rampant plastics consumption have been among the boldest in the country. In 2015, it became the first state in the US to ban plastic bags at grocery stores. Earlier this year, Maui and the Big Island banned polystyrene containers. And Honolulu, the state's capital, in December passed one of the most restrictive plastic bans in the US, prohibiting all single-use plastic food containers, including straws and utensils, as well as Styrofoam."

